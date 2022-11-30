ROMNEY — Romney’s Christmas spirit, along with many faces, will be lit up this Friday.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., folks can gather at the old courthouse on Main Street to pick up their bags and a cup of hot chocolate to commence their journey for the 2nd annual Cookie Crawl.

