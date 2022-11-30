ROMNEY — Romney’s Christmas spirit, along with many faces, will be lit up this Friday.
Starting at 4:30 p.m., folks can gather at the old courthouse on Main Street to pick up their bags and a cup of hot chocolate to commence their journey for the 2nd annual Cookie Crawl.
“Last year was a huge turnout,” Loretta Spencer with Christmas in Romney said.
She admitted that they did not expect such a huge turnout last year but that they’ve “ramped up a little bit” to prepare for more crawlers this year.
Spencer said that around 16 businesses were involved in last year’s 1st-ever cookie crawl, and they hope to have the same, if not more, businesses involved this year. “We are still getting people kind of hammered down,” she said.
But what is a cookie crawl?
Minus the actual physical exertion of crawling, this event is as the title suggests.
Folks will gather at the old courthouse to receive a “passport” to check off the list of visited Romney businesses offering free cookies. When people have completed their route through town and gathered a various collection of cookies, they will reunite with other crawlers at the old courthouse for the tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Businesses like ACT 1st Credit union, Anderson’s Corner, Pulmonary Associates, Helping Hands, and others have offered to participate – so keep a lookout for them. Christy Kauffman with State Farm will offer hot chocolate at the old courthouse to keep the crawlers warm and sweetly motivated through their walk.
Spencer said that Hampshire High’s Harmony choir members would be caroling during the crawl, and the Honeybee Community Choir would lead the community before the lighting.
The event was put together with the help of local volunteers, businesses and families.
Like last year, people can expect lots of fellowship, smiling faces and fascination with the Christmas lights.
“Last year was such a sweet Christmas atmosphere,” Spencer said.
“We want everyone to come through.”
