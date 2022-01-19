ROMNEY — Fire consumed a garage and at least 1 vehicle in it Sunday afternoon just north of town.
Steve Shawn of Black’s Hill Road said he lost his “daily driver,” a 2002 Subaru Forester in the blaze along with the building it was stored in.
Two other cars, “we’ll see,” he said.
The call to 911 around 4:25 p.m. Sunday brought the Romney, Augusta, Springfield, Fort Ashby and Junction fire companies along with Romney Rescue Squad.
The blaze was contained within about a half hour.
Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said Monday that the cause was likely accidental. He valued the loss at $100,000, but cautioned, “That could be low.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.