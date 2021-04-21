The House of Delegates adjourned early Sunday morning having completed 281 bills, 78 of which have been signed into law.
An additional measure of success for the House of Delegates was completing a budget without the need of an extended legislative session. As has occurred for the past few years, the West Virginia Senate just before 6 pm accepted the budget compromise house members approved the previous night as the amendment to the amendment of House Bill 2022.
The best and the most moving bill of the session was the Mylissa Smith Bill HB2368. This bill allowed families to be with their loved ones in their final days, even during events such as a pandemic. It was brought to the floor through personal experience of a delegate’s wife.
I am looking forward to the next session. The Rotunda will be finished with repairs soon, barring any delays. We are hoping the gallery and tours of the Capitol will be open soon to the public. Time will tell.
We are hearing there is discussion of lifting mask mandates possibly as early as the end of May.
A complete listing of the House and Senate Bills Status is available by going to the West Virginia Legislature website.
If you have concerns or want to get in touch with me I will be checking my email. I can be reached at george.miller@wvhouse.gov and I will get back to you. Please be sure to give a phone number where you can be reached.
God speed.
Republican George Miller represents the 58th District, which includes the eastern end of Hampshire County and most of Morgan County, in the House of Delegates.
