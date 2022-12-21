Hampshire may see snow, ice this holiday weekend
Maybe – just maybe – Hampshire County will have a white Christmas after all.
Or, just a chilly, windy, icy mess again. Either way, we’re facing a bit of weather at the end of the week once again.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a statewide State of Preparedness for West Virginia Tuesday afternoon; the National Weather Service’s forecast for the rest of this week includes freezing rain and strong wind beginning today and continuing into the holiday weekend.
The NWS announced Monday that Hampshire County and surrounding areas would be under a “winter storm watch” beginning Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon, calling for 4-6 inches of snow and about a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation.
Brr.
For anyone traveling this holiday weekend, the NWS emphasized that drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions beginning Thursday. Other areas affected by the winter storm watch are Grant, Mineral, Pendleton and Hardy counties.
Topper Shutt, chief meteorologist for WUSA9, predicts a “big” Thursday/Friday storm in the region. Precipitation hangs in the balance – forecasts flip back and forth between rain and snow on Thursday, but it’s likely that folks in Hampshire County will see some sort of winter weather on the days leading up until the Christmas holiday.
The WVU Extension emphasizes several on-the-road winter tips to keep in mind if you’re traveling for the holiday weekend.
Keep family and friends updated on when you will be traveling, as well as your intended route and approximate destination time.
Keep your phones charged and the gas tank filled, and check those tires before hitting the road, too.
Always remember that every driver reacts differently to snow and ice on the roads. Keep extra distance between your car and others if possible, and be vigilant in looking ahead for possible accidents.
Don’t use cruise control in snowy or icy conditions.
To check road conditions before driving, folks can call 1-877-7623 (WV Department of Transportation) or check out wv511.org.
