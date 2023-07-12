Dog Days promo

From 2022: Aurora and her best furry friend Bach.

For more than a decade, the Hampshire Review has been celebrating the Dog Days of Summer with your help and it’s that time again.

We want to publish that great picture of your dog — or even better, your dog and its favorite human — on Aug. 9.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.