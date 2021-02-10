Helping Hands has reopened after closing for the month of January.
* * *
Presidents Day is Monday. Feb. 15 and is the earliest date for the holiday, noted annually on the 3rd Monday in February.
Government offices will be closed and no mail will be delivered. Hampshire County schools have an attendance day.
* * *
An artist with Paw Paw connections is among 41 featured in the Women of Appalachia Project fine arts exhibit.
The exhibit including Deborah Gay of Paw Paw began last week and runs through March 21 at the Dairy Barn gallery in Athens, Ohio. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Admission is $5.
* * *
The West Virginia Trappers Association will hold its annual fur auction and rendezvous March 5-7 at the Gilmer County Recreation Center in Glenville.
Consignment for finished fur is March 5-6; no raw fur will be consigned this year. The fur auction starts at 1 p.m. March 7. Admission is free.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 11.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.45 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations across the state.
The average price is 17.7 cents higher than a month ago and 6.7 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average price rose 3.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.45 Sunday. The national average is up 13.2 cents in a month and 1.6 cents in a year.
