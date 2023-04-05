With funding approved, work will begin on Romney barn in the coming weeks

0405 barn update.tif

The barn on Depot Street. The west side is in the worst shape.

ROMNEY — Last week was a week of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s for the Town of Romney when it comes to the stabilization of the barn on Depot Street – with final approvals rolling in, the construction work will begin at the barn site in the coming weeks.

