With funding approved, work will begin on Romney barn in the coming weeks
ROMNEY — Last week was a week of dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s for the Town of Romney when it comes to the stabilization of the barn on Depot Street – with final approvals rolling in, the construction work will begin at the barn site in the coming weeks.
Right now, the goal is “emergency stabilization,” said Romney town attorney and grant writer Logan Mantz, and the project has received another grant, this one for $20,000, with the goal of supplementing the planning process.
“The big goal for the next couple years is to get the whole structure stabilized and a new roof,” Mantz said, adding that the $20,000 is a planning grant to supplement the engineered designs while the project undergoes a large-scale stabilization.
The project was awarded a $60,000 Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) “saving historic places” grant at the end of 2022, and now, a few months later, the project committee has the funds in hand and can get trucking on the actual work.
“The primary reason for the delay is the funding comes from federal dollars with federal review processes,” Mantz said. “Specifically, the scope of work had to be approved by National Park Service reps prior to the proposed contract being approved, followed by the bidding process, followed by bid review, followed by historic preservation guidelines compliance check by the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).”
That is, federal funds must jump through federal hoops, but the Town of Romney is now set to begin the actual emergency stabilization phases of the project.
The stabilization itself is broken into three phases – Phase 1 and Phase 2 can be considered “emergency stabilization,” Mantz explained.
Phase 1 is on the starting block; it’ll see stabilization and repairs made to the roof on the east and central wings of the U-shaped structure, along with bracing the west wing, which is arguably the wing in worst shape.
Phase 2 will almost mirror Phase 1, but will focus more heavily on repairing the deteriorated components of the west wing and securing the roof line.
Phase 3 will hopefully be the full stabilization and roof repair for the entire barn.
“The goal with (Phase 3) will be to have the facility end up in substantially the same condition in which it was built – including a new roof for the whole barn,” Mantz detailed. “This is the end state that will allow the community the time it needs to develop a solid plan for the future of the facility.”
Right now, that future is up in the air: the barn will definitely be utilized for “community use,” but exactly what that will look like hasn’t been nailed down yet. It’ll be ultimately determined during the planning process, Mantz pointed out.
Fundraising for the project has been ongoing, with several fundraising events held in 2022 and more on the horizon for 2023. Can recycling at 80 West Gravel Lane is still underway – take your beer or soda cans to be recycled, as well as pet food cans (but wash them first and remove their labels).
Work will most likely begin at the barn site on Depot Street in the next two or three weeks.
The bottom line? The monies from the state and federal levels have been freed up, and the project is finally heading into action-mode.
