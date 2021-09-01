You’re a very special fungus with a long name that’s hard to pronounce. Ordinary folk know you as cedar-apple rust, but that name is confusing because it sounds like you eat metal when actually you prefer to cohabitate with trees.
So, if you don’t mind, I’ll just call you “Gymmy.”
Now, Gymmy, let me get this right: You own 2 homes, grow orange dreadlocks that rock stars would die for, and depend on insects for sex.
We’ll start with the 2 homes. Your winter house is usually a cedar or juniper tree, where you live in the needles. Some folk say you “infect” the tree, but I don’t want to be judgmental.
In the spring, you grow into a bunch of 2-inch brownish golf balls whose dimples eventually sprout dreadlock-like things (more on that later) that then produce air-borne spores.
These spores float around and settle on the first apple, serviceberry or hawthorn tree they find. And that’s your summer home. Not peach trees, not maple, not Russian olive. Just apple and a few of its cousins.
Gymmy, why are you so picky?
So, let’s deal with that hair style. Cher would love it. Lenny Kravitz might have copied it. Minnie Pearl would never let her hat touch it.
Of course, your curls aren’t actually hair. They’re “gelatinous tendrils,” according to the experts. To me, they’re just long blobby globs of squishy slime. I’ve attached a picture of your hair-do, just in case you’ve never seen yourself from the outside.
Inside your slime are thousands of 2-celled microscopic spores (experts call them “teliospores”) that grow into 4-cell spores (“basidiospores”), which you then release into the air for the trip to your summer home.
Your 4-celled offspring float along, land on the apple trees, and germinate — but only if there is some moisture on the leaves and the temperature is between 56 and 61 degrees.
Picky, picky, very picky.
OK, Gymmy, now the sex part. Once your basidiospores have penetrated the apple tree leaves, they start to make yellowish spots on the leaves’ tops. Eventually these spots grow pimples, just like most adolescents.
And, like most adolescents, they start thinking about sex. But your pimples produce not a pinch of congealed oil, but rather a fragrant, sticky goo that contains “spermatia.” (For anyone interested in writing scripts for weird TV sci-fi sitcoms starring love-starved teenagers with pimples, take this concept and run with it.)
The perfumed goo attracts insects, who carry the spermatia from one yellow spot to another and — boom! — the yellow spots are fertilized. Once that happens, little groups of your fertilized selves appear on the underside of the leaves and eventually — surprise! — release more spores which float through the air, bringing you back to the cedar tree.
Then the whole process starts again.
Biologists who study you and your whole family are called mycologists and many of them claim that you have one of the most complex life cycles in the whole fungi kingdom.
Few other fungi produce 4 different kinds of spores and inhabit 2 different kinds of trees just to recreate themselves. I thought my life was strange, but yours is way over the top.
Anyway, if I have the details right, then I have to ask: Why is your life so complicated? For that matter, why do you choose cedar and apple trees over pine and pineapple? What about sassafras and quince?
Please, I’d like you to explain the mystery of your existence.
“I ain’t gonna do that,” I imagine you saying, “till first you tell me why your kind showed up. I’ve cousins who’s been around longer than you. Then you pulled into town and commenced to pestering us — poking us, saying ugly things about us, trying to exterminate us just to prettify your apples. You got plenty explaining to do yourself.”
Hmmm…. Gymmy, that’s a good point. I’m pretty complicated myself with all my neurons, bones and bacteria. You’re making me wonder about everything. Why do any of us exist?
I don’t know if you care or not, but some of my folks will say the question has an obvious answer: God created you, me, and everything in between. For some of them, more questions aren’t necessary. From their point of view, our existence is a mystery that’s solved by a large leap of faith.
But even some folk who believe in a divine power struggle with stubborn questions: Why did He create us humans? And who created Him? Why is this world such a mess when there is so much to be grateful for? And why such a complicated life for a fungus like you? Are you truly essential or just ornamental?
Gymmy, I can hear you talking at me: “Askin’ these questions will get you exactly nowhere. They obviously ain’t got an answer. If you keep it up, I’m gonna send this letter to the compost heap so my cousins can make it into something useful.”
Well, Gymmy, just hold on. Don’t give up on me yet.
Science might be getting closer to answering the question of why we exist. The scientific answer is complicated; it involves cosmology, evolution and metaphysics. From the scientists’ vantage point, our universe — and therefore all of us — exist because of the Big Bang, the moment when it all began.
Of course, most living cosmologists still puzzle over what came before that beginning and why, exactly, this universe is constructed the way it is when alternatives could exist, at least in theory.
And many scientists believe deeply in God; they’d say that humans need science and religion, newfound facts and enduring faith.
“You’re not helping your cause, here,” I can hear you saying. “You’ll get addled trying to wonder it all out. Give it up and hang out with your apple tree, where I can keep an eye on you.”
I can’t do that, Gymmy. I can’t stop wondering. I’m one of those humans who struggle with things I don’t understand. I may never know why you make 4 different spores in your life or why your pimples are actually sex organs. But that’s OK. I’ll accept a universe without answers but I wouldn’t want to live in a world without mysteries like you.
So, thanks for reminding me why I’m glad to be alive on this confounding planet.
Yours truly,
A head-scratching neighbor
