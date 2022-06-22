Capon Bridge’s Audree Carpenter brings love to Zambia
Audree Carpenter left the United States for the 1st time at the beginning of June.
While she’d never been out of the country before, she wasn’t actually nervous.
“(It) should have been nerve-wracking,” she said. “But I was filled with so much peace. I knew this is where the Lord needed me to go.”
And go she went – to Zambia, a land-locked country in the heart of Africa.
Carpenter, 21, a Capon Bridge native and Shepherd University senior, headed to Africa to meet with a group of about 20 people to share the message of the gospel with the people of the Sianyoolo village. Carpenter wasn’t the only Hampshire County person in the group, either: fellow Shepherd University student Zoe Keib took the trip of a lifetime as well.
It took 3 airplanes – 23 hours in the sky – and 12 hours by truck for Carpenter to get to the village. Her team worked with Overland Missions, a Zambia-based organization focused on short-term mission trips. Their message is that there isn’t any place too remote to take the gospel, she said.
House-to-house ministry, children ministry and night gatherings were all a part of Carpenter’s itinerary.
“It wasn’t a vacation,” she said. “It was an expedition to reach those who have been unreached.”
During their house-to-house ministry, Carpenter said her group came across a home in a more remote location. There was a woman inside who was about 80 years old, and she was sitting on the floor.
After talking to her, the group found out she had been crippled since 2018, Carpenter said.
“We sat with her for an hour, listened to her stories and the things she’s been through, and we realized that though her story was hard, she was still so confident that there was a God who would bring her through this,” Carpenter remembered. “(We) spoke to her about her relationship with Jesus and told her that we were confident that the Lord would heal her.”
Then, Carpenter said, she stood up and walked.
“The woman who had been crippled for 4 years stood up and walked, after she believed in full faith that the Lord was over her life,” she said.
Carpenter’s trip was 14 days in total – she arrived back in Dulles on June 14, with lessons from Zambia she’ll remember her entire life (and photos from 1 exciting tourist detour: Victoria Falls, one of the 7 Natural Wonders of the World).
“If I learned anything while I was over there, it was that it was a privilege to go, a privilege to get to know each person I met, a privilege to share the gospel,” she said. Her trip humbled her; she saw that life can be simpler than the hustle and bustle of life in the U.S.
She added, “My purpose on this earth is to love God and love people, right where they are.”
