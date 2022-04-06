March

Arrests made 1 

Citations 37 

Warnings  0

 

Total calls 173

 

Complaints/Calls

Alarms 2

Animals 3

Assaults 0

Agency assist 8

Basic Service 14

Breaking and entering 0

Child abuse 0

Property destruction 1

Disturbance 1

Domestics 0

Drugs 1

Drunkenness 0

Fight 1

Fire 0

Redirect to 911 1

Hit-and-run 0

Juvenile C2

K9 Assist 1

Medical emergency 2

Missing persons 0

Vehicle Accidents 1

Overdose 0

Pursuit 0

Reckless driving 3

Sexual assault 0

Shooting 0

Suicide threat 2

Suspicious activity 3

Thefts 2

Threats 1

Traffic stops 122

Trespassing 1

Unattended death 0

Unresponsive 0

Warrants 0

Well-being check 1

