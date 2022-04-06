March
Arrests made 1
Citations 37
Warnings 0
Total calls 173
Complaints/Calls
Alarms 2
Animals 3
Assaults 0
Agency assist 8
Basic Service 14
Breaking and entering 0
Child abuse 0
Property destruction 1
Disturbance 1
Domestics 0
Drugs 1
Drunkenness 0
Fight 1
Fire 0
Redirect to 911 1
Hit-and-run 0
Juvenile C2
K9 Assist 1
Medical emergency 2
Missing persons 0
Vehicle Accidents 1
Overdose 0
Pursuit 0
Reckless driving 3
Sexual assault 0
Shooting 0
Suicide threat 2
Suspicious activity 3
Thefts 2
Threats 1
Traffic stops 122
Trespassing 1
Unattended death 0
Unresponsive 0
Warrants 0
Well-being check 1
