A Yellow Spring teen was critically injured Monday in a single-car accident on U.S. 50 in Pleasant Dale.
Brandon W. Chapman, 18, was ejected from his 2003 Oldsmobile sedan in the crash around 7 p.m., the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said Chapman was headed west on the Northwestern Pike when it ran off the road into a ditch and overturned. Chapman was ejected from the car.
Trooper 5 medical helicopter from Maryland flew him to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The sheriff’s press release did not identify the extent of his injuries or which hospital he is being treated at.
Fire crews from Augusta and North River Valley and rescue crews from Augusta and the county responded to the accident.
The investigation is ongoing.
