West Virginia University researchers are studying how high school seniors and college students can utilize ChatGPT to learn how to code, while recognizing the potential shortcomings of the AI-powered chatbot.
West Virginia University researchers are preparing high school seniors and college students to harness the power of ChatGPT, the popular artificial intelligence chatbot, through coding while addressing the platform’s potential shortcomings.
“This is like kids wading in the muddy shoreline seeking beautiful seashells,” Hu said. “The kids are the beginning students and the muddy shoreline is ChatGPT. The beautiful seashells represent all the attractive opportunities which beginners cannot resist. But the ChatGPT shoreline is muddy with challenges such as the uncertainty from the chatbot’s response — including misleading artifacts — and students’ overreliance on AI for coding.”
ChatGPT produces human-like responses to text-based conversations and is being used by multiple companies to respond to customer inquiries and provide general information. Anyone can use it to seek information on a plethora of subjects.
One of the responses from ChatGPT can be code, and in this case the platform becomes a coding tool through prompting.
“This is a new tool of learning coding and there are some misconceptions,” Hu said. “Students may think coding is not important because of prompting or they may have a fear in trying to learn it. We need to educate them on the purpose of this chatbot-assisted learning. Because some of the code from the chatbot can be wrong, students need to use critical thinking to be able to tell if the answer is correct and, if it is not, how to find a solution.”
One of the biggest drawbacks to ChatGPT is that generated responses to questions can be either correct, incorrect or incomplete. In fact, it takes a human to provide carefully crafted prompts to fully harness the tool in providing valid and robust results.
Inspired by adaptive learning in educational literature, the team used the OPTIMAL model to facilitate chatbot-aided scientific data analysis. OPTIMAL, which stands for Optimization of Prompts Through Iterative Mentoring and Assessment, involves a series of steps to improve communication with a chatbot. In this case, it was geared toward bioinformatics, the science of collecting and analyzing large amounts of biological, medical and health information. Researchers say the model can be used for other purposes as well, such as finance and economics.
“The OPTIMAL model is like rubber boots for the children to wear at the muddy shoreline,” Hu said. “The boots protect the kids from getting dirty much like the model is a protective mechanism to prevent the students from being misled by inaccurate information from the chatbot. The model aims to improve both coding skills and prompting skills through an iterative communication with a chatbot guided by critical thinking and assessment.”
Following the OPTIMAL model, students review all the information needed for input and receive guidance on how to create a set of draft prompts. Once they input the prompt, the chatbot produces code and students are ready to give it a test.
If error messages result after running the code, students must evaluate the error and determine the best way to proceed, such as instructing the chatbot to revise the code or debugging the code manually.
The process continues until the code no longer issues errors and outputs a result for critical assessment. At the end of the session, students reflect on the entire communication process and review the code to identify any missing details to finalize the prompts.
The research team found that merely using the chatbot as a code-generating tool may limit creative thinking and that reviewing the code at the end of each session is just as important as optimizing the prompts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.