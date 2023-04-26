chat

West Virginia University researchers are studying how high school seniors and college students can utilize ChatGPT to learn how to code, while recognizing the potential shortcomings of the AI-powered chatbot.

In a paper published in Quantitative Biology, a team led by Gangqing “Michael” Hu, assistant professor in the WVU School of Medicine Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Cell Biology, explored how they could help students overcome the fear of learning code and enhance their critical thinking skills.

