CHARLESTON — Drivers are getting another break in battle to contain COVID-19.
The Division of Motor Vehicles said last week it is extending an extension for many driver and vehicle transactions to Sept. 30.
This announcement revises the recent memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of the following documents, beginning March 1, 2020:
• Any driver’s license, including graduated licenses and commercial driver’s license instructional permits;
• Vehicle registration, including temporary vehicle registrations or plates, and IRP registration.
Also, in conjunction with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, any CDL holder whose medical certification expires March 1 or after, and was issued for 90 days or longer, will have until Sept. 30 to provide a new medical certification to avoid the downgrading of the CDL.
All DMV regional offices and the Fairmont Exam Center are now taking appointments. Appointments may be made at all offices for driver's license instruction permits, new driver's license and identification cards, changes to driver's licenses and ID cards, and dealer salesperson testing.
Appointments may be made by going to go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938.
