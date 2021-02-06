0520 hhs window wall.jpg

The DHHR map released today showed Hampshire County in the Orange allowing Hampshire High students to return to in-person learning. Superintendent Jeff Pancione confirmed the return to school on his Facebook page stating, "Hampshire High students will return to in-person learning on Monday following the A/B hybrid model."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.