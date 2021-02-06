The DHHR map released today showed Hampshire County in the Orange allowing Hampshire High students to return to in-person learning. Superintendent Jeff Pancione confirmed the return to school on his Facebook page stating, "Hampshire High students will return to in-person learning on Monday following the A/B hybrid model."
Back to school for Hampshire High
- Nick Carroll, Review Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Nick Carroll
Sports Reporter
Appalachian Hoosier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Updated
- 0
The West Virginia Council of Churches released a public service announcement encouraging the use of face masks, handwashing, and physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Podcasts
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
From Our Weekender Advertisers
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- David A. Bridges, II
- Dog dead after ‘lion’ sighting
- Trump billboard in Augusta set on fire
- 9 a.m. Monday update: Closings and more
- Winter storm watch in effect from late Saturday through Sunday afternoon
- Update Sunday 8:30 p.m. - Hampshire gets 5 to 7 inches of snow with more on the way
- Back to school for Hampshire High
- 7:55 a.m. Tuesday weather update
- 15 year old girl missing
- Tricia A. Lee
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.