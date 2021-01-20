Working in pairs over 2 separate shifts, 8 members spent the day packing weekend food bags for students at Romney Elementary School. Wearing masks and social distancing, members took a little longer than usual to pack 160 food bags, but they stayed compliant with Covid-19 precautions.
Bins of food bags were taken to the school on Tuesday for distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.