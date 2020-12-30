Christmas Eve rain in the mountains upriver turned into Christmas Day worries for Hampshire County.
The National Weather Service reported 2.1 inches of rain in Petersburg for the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. Dec. 25 and 1.42 in the Moorefield area.
Romney had about an inch of rain, the weather service said.
The result was a rapidly rising South Branch, which shot up from 4 feet at the Springfield reporting station early Christmas Eve morning to nearly 13 feet just after midnight. That put the river in the action stage, but left it short of the official flood level of 15 feet.
On the east side of the county, the story was much the same along the Cacapon River, where the measuring station is at Great Cacapon, north of Paw Paw in Morgan County.
There the water level rose from 4 feet around dawn on Christmas Eve to 8.01 feet by midnight drear.
Levels had returned to normal by Tuesday.
