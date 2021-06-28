The Hampshire County Health Department announced the Delta Covid variant was detected in a Covid specimen from a Hampshire resident. The delta variant is a version of the coronavirus found in more than 80 countries and 1st detected in India.
According to experts, the Delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. The variant is now responsible for 20% of infections in the United States.
