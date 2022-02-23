Every year, usually the last week of the year, many of the television networks will do a list of all those famous people who have passed away and highlight their lives and some will recap the feel-good stories that have happened also.
So, I was thinking of where I was this day in 2020 and how life has transpired during these last 2 years since Covid and in general. So here goes.
On this day on Feb. 21, 2020, I was at 35,000 feet flying to Saipan (a Commonwealth of the U.S.) with a layover in Norita, Japan. I can’t sit for 14 hours so I often went to the galley in the rear and spoke with the flight attendants or anyone else that couldn’t stay seated.
About 2 hours before landing one of the attendants walked into the galley with a box and informed everyone that it contained masks, gloves and antiseptic wipes. He stated that they would be going to China to pick up the last group of Chinese-Americans to return to the U.S. and that they would be the last flight to go to or fly from China to America because of Covid. According to the attendant, all the other airlines had already stopped flying to and from China.
Needless to say, I was surprised since Covid had not really been a big deal yet. In Norita, mmyself and the team that was heading to Saipan discussed this developing situation as we continued our journey there — noting that everyone in Norita were already wearing masks.
As Week 3 drew to a close on our time in Saipan the discussions got a little bit more serious as we were hearing more and more about the spread of Covid and that flights were being canceled.
We boarded a return flight on March 5 that took 27 hours, arriving on March 6, just 9 days before the shutdown. We were fortunate to get home; I had friends stranded in Europe for nearly 6 weeks and another stranded in Nairobi for 4 months before returning to the U.S.
Fast forward to the week after the shutdown, on a Friday morning. I was in Golden Coral in Winchester for a men’s breakfast and we watched in amazement as people at Costco were rolling pallets of toilet paper, Clorox, water and all kinds of other stuff out of the store.
The traffic was so bad that we almost couldn’t get out of the parking lot after our meal. I had never seen the parking lot at Costco completely packed in all the years I’d shopped there.
But that day the lanes were packed with people waiting for spaces. And cars were all the way through the light at the intersection of U.S. 50.
Panic was in the air and I just hunkered down, because I can, and stayed away from Winchester and generally big cities and watched as people acted crazy. I washed my hands and kept hand sanitizer with me if I did venture out.
I was very grateful for small businesses like Spring Valley that I could shop at for fresh vegetables and other local businesses for meats and the occasional quick trip to Food Lion. I even pulled out my bakers’ hat and baked my own bread, which I actually enjoy more than store-bought.
And I made oatmeal chocolate chip cookies with walnuts. I enjoy cooking and baking so it was no problem for me.
After the initial shock and chaos that became the norm for some; many people I know stayed away from everyone, including family members (which I had to respect their choices), but that was not for me.
I have a couple of close friends who decided we would still get together and have meals and just hang out, which kept us from going stir crazy. We kept each other motivated to laugh; and to pray for those around us.
For me, life itself didn’t change much. I did most of what I wanted along with the many things that needed to get done. I kept busy helping friends and family working on projects at their homes. And I even got a couple major, long overdue projects done at my house. My list of home projects is shorter, but far from complete.
As time passed (and like many others in this country) sadness came with the loss of friends and associates who succumbed to Covid, too many as a matter of fact. And then there were non-Covid related losses — a good friend’s wife and daughter who died the same year, several others from cancer and one from a stroke.
The hard part of these losses for me was not the losses themselves (because they all had relationships with Jesus Christ), but rather not having services — or, in several cases, too far away to drive and I sure wasn’t going to fly.
The new norm forced changes, some good and some not so good, but surviving well was the plan. Staying upbeat and enjoy life in the new norm was the agenda and it worked well.
I did a lot of reading and studying, and continued our small-group Bible study. I spent a lot of time on Zoom calls and Zoom church services. Our men’s breakfast almost…didn’t skip a beat though our choice of restaurants was limited due to social distancing.
Then came the vaccine.
Now I don’t know about you, but Shot 1 was not bad, but 2 kicked my butt, I was down for almost 4 full days. Obviously, I did survive and none the worse for wear, though I’ve heard some say they had no side effect; God bless them.
As the debate over should I or should I not take the shot surged, I had some friends ask why I got the shot and my basic answer was that I was in the high-risk group. I had had a heart attack 4 months before the shot came out and some other minor issues so I made the decision after a lot of counsel from some close friends in the medical field that it would be prudent for me.
My stand on this has been, it is an individual choice to vaccinate or not to vaccinate and I leave that up to the individual. I would neither criticize nor would I expect to be criticized for the choices made.
I have to admit that there were 2 things I missed most; 1 being in-person church and the other was the theater; I love movies.
So now I’m making up for it by going to as many as I find meet my taste. Everything from the amusing and action of “The Jungle Book” to “Fast 9, Black Widow” and “Uncharted,” just to mention a few of the well over a dozen and a half I have seen so far.
I also enjoyed hanging out with my son-in-law as we went to see the 1st installment of the trilogy of “Dune,” which for both of us held special memories since seeing the original from 1984. Now on my list to see are “Dog” and “Blacklist,” 1 of which looks hilarious with Channing Tatum and the other is down-right Liam Neeson.
So, to recap since this time in 2020, I have seen The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, and back to the Good. The one constant though during this time has been God. Whether you believe in Him or not, He is the one constant. His love never fails and His word is always comforting and appropriate for today. It never changes. He is the one we can lean on in times of trouble and in peace.
My closing thought is from Philippians 4:4-7 (NIV) “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice. Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
I pray that 2022 is a much better year for all who read this.
