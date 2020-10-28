Last of 3 parts
What in the world is “churching?”
In the early 1800s in most of rural America, but especially rural Appalachia, almost no churches existed. As part of the “Great Awakening,” 2 fundamental changes happened in America, the education of the general population and the spread of organized religion to everyone.
Both improvements were initiated by the people, not necessarily by enacted laws. From a religious point of view the Baptist, Methodist and Presbyterian churches were the most aggressive in filling this void in rural Appalachia.
It’s no surprise that Three Churches was originally composed of 3 – Baptist, Methodist and Presbyterian – churches.
Over the next 150 years these churches in fact brought religion to Appalachia. A broad cross section of the population became conservative followers. The women’s temperance movement and the 19th Amendment did away with the consumption of alcoholic beverages on Jersey Mountain and across America.
The family of James Mulledy, who was my great-grandfather, were strong nondrinkers and conservative Christians until that generation passed on in the 1960s. While acceptance of drinking has changed, the concept of family religion and those ideals persist in our family today.
The culture that evolved along Jersey Mountain Road was part religion and part necessity, but still was a culture where the neighbors and greater community supported each other.
How so?
Many times, Granddad would do his chores and leave to go do someone else’s chores because of sickness or death in another family. During the Depression granddad never turned anyone away; he would let people sleep in the barn and paid them a dollar a day to work on the farm. Relatives lost their jobs and sometime stayed for months. It was a giving and caring community based upon Christian principles.
The people who grew up on these farms on Jersey Mountain were taught lessons in life that went far beyond what you could learn in school or by having wealthier means. We all generally know these traits.
I had a friend whose father absolutely would not allow any food in his house to be discarded; all food had to be consumed regardless of condition. My father was scared to death of debt. He took out no credit cards.
The people understood good health and how to face death much better than us. These were hard-taught lessons. But, they survived and came through it.
One trait which always stuck with me about all of these folks was their general attitude toward life. They had legitimate reason to feel their childhood been robbed from them, but that was not the case.
Every one of them in their own way took life in stride, internalized their own faith in God and this country. Of the people I knew or who I was close to, with or without high school diplomas, nearly all these people achieved more than what could be expected of them.
Obviously, whatever culture you grow up in, some fall prey to the ways of the world. Everything is not perfect, but if you really look deep this generation went out into the world and learned how to take advantage of what our country had to offer.
My dad married Agnus Corbin and went to work for the telephone company. They moved to Moorefield, owned a small restaurant and mom worked and we had a much better life than Dad or Mom had growing up.
My Uncle Wilmoth Snyder married Dalene. He paid his way through a 2-year business school and retired as an accountant from Federal Mogul. Dalene attended business school as well.
Uncle Melvin Frye married Ella Mae. They ran 2 farms and Uncle Melvin had a full-time job as did Ella Mae. My Uncle Clarence married Viva; he bought a farm in Winchester and he retired as a butcher. Viva attended Shepherd College and became a teacher.
Jimmie Mulledy, my cousin, passed last year, but he was a person I immensely admired. His commitment to work and family exactly replicated his father, Thomas Mulledy.
And now his daughter Misty Cook and her husband Eli have taken the subsistence farm to a successful agribusiness. She is the 6th generation of Mulledys involved in agriculture in Hampshire County.
Personally, these are people I am very proud to have known. We in West Virginia are accused many times of accepting mediocrity, when in fact our immediate ancestors did the exact opposite.
They fought hard for perfection. We should be very proud of who we are and from where we came.
The question is what is our future and want part does agriculture play in it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.