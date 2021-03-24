The contractor for the industrial access road in the Capon Bridge Technology Park will be returning to work the 2nd week in April.
Thrasher Group Project Engineer Patricia Escoriaza updated the Development Authority at last week’s meeting.
A pole requires relocation before work resumes, something Johnson noted was part of the original bid. The board’s executive committee agreed to hold a special meeting to resolve matters with Potomac Edison.
Executive Director Eileen Johnson said that the S.J. Morse Company’s relocation to the Capon Bridge Technology Park was still on track, though they would probably not be onsite as soon as they originally planned.
Should Morse move in before the Capon Bridge sewer upgrade is able to provide service, the authority will be required to supply septic service temporarily, until the sewer service is ready.
Escoriaza also reported FEMA’s review of Lot 1 in the Romney Business Park should be ready by next month.
Johnson said Hampshire County businesses like S.J. Morse that had remained open during the Covid-19 crisis have been swamped with orders.
She reported Rainbow Country Resort is ready to go, and hopes to launch this month. She hopes to be able to offer Development Authority Board members a tour to see the improvements that have been made.
