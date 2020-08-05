Central Hampshire Public Service District notified its customers last week that it wants to raise water rates to fund improvements.
The utility filed its application with the Public Service Commission on July 20. The move would raise basic water rates about 3.5 percent — a tad more for commercial users and a tad less for homes.
The increase would fund improvements to water monitoring and other upgrades, primarily along U.S. 50 from around the Koolwink Motel east to Bunny Haines Road.
The public has 30 days to comment on the proposal before the PSC rules. Send comments to Connie Graley, executive secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.
* * *
West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security has established the first statewide toll-free drug tip line so residents can anonymously report illegal activity to the West Virginia Fusion Center’s new Narcotics Intelligence Unit.
Launched Aug. 1, the West Virginia Drug Tip Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 833-905-DRUG (3784) for callers to speak with a staff member trained to receive such information.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell another 1.6 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.10 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average is 8.8 cents lower than a month ago and 54.5 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average remained unchanged at $2.17 a gallon, unchanged also from a month ago and 53.0 cents lower than a year ago.
