State-of-the-art hospital keeps getting better
“We are always looking at how we can continually get better all the time,” the then-vice president of medical affairs for Valley Health said.
Over the last decade HMH has expanded and is preparing to expand again. The rural clinic has morphed into a multispecialty clinic with more doctors.
ER visits are up; imaging has increased and improved; the number of patients has risen — all as Hampshire’s population has leveled out or declined.
Promise delivered.
Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the hospital’s grand opening on Sunrise Boulevard. The 1st patients were transferred from the old hospital a little over 2 weeks later.
The people involved recall a time of joy and optimism.
“Thinking back to 10 years ago and the old facility, our community has truly been blessed,” said Pharmacy Manager Tammy Lambert. “ I am grateful for the new building, added services and a great group of co-workers to help take care of our community.”
In 2008 Valley Health took control of the original hospital, built in 1957. Approval to build a new facility came in 2009 and construction took the better part of 2 years.
But on a blustery day in May 2011 local dignitaries and hospital executives gathered on Sunrise Summit to cut a ribbon and talk about the state-of-the-art facility. Curious residents, nearly 400 in number, toured the hospital and clinic.
“What a great day,” said Walt Layman, chairman of the HMH board of trustees.
“A dream remains a dream unless someone comes forward to make it a reality,” said Mark Merrill, the president and CEO of Valley Health who retired last year. “You should be proud.”
Steve Haines of Shanks said the new facility lived up to everything he had heard about it.
“This is wonderful,” Haines said. “It’s really nice, a great facility with top-of-the-line technology.”
That included a 32-slice MRI imager, since upgraded to 64 slices. A 6-bay emergency department has added 2 bays.
The $30 million facility covered 65,000 square feet with a neighboring 24,000-square-foot clinic, all sitting on 49.5 acres.
It was licensed for 14 hospital beds and another 30 long-term care beds.
An FAA-certified helipad sits outside.
In keeping with Dr. Jansen’s commitment from a decade ago, current HMH President Tom Kluge noted the hospital is expanding again and looking toward a bright future.
Construction has begun on a $4 million upgrade that will expand the emergency room and imaging lab again and build out unfinished space to add additional clinical services.
The goal, he said, is simple.
“We really want to bring strong, high quality primary care services to the community,” he said, channeling a Valley Health effort to “keep people local.”
Primary care — internal medicine and family practice — along with specialty services can be delivered at HMH instead of sending patients to Valley Health’s anchor hospital in Winchester.
“We want to take care of them locally,” Kluge said. “We do wonderful work with that on the inpatient side. We have a strong hospitalist group and emergency department team.”
Keeping great service local has been important to Laboratory Manager Yvonne M. Lemon.
“It has been a pleasure working at Hampshire Memorial Hospital for the past 10 years and knowing that we are part of an organization that is committed to providing quality healthcare to our local community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.