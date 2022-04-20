ROMNEY — An auditor’s ruling 2 years ago and upcoming sewer and water projects have put the kibosh on street paving in the town for another summer.
But some hope exists for a little work later this year, Mayor Beverly Keadle says.
“If we have some money in hand this fall, we’ll look at it,” she said.
The standard paving practice came unraveled in the spring of 2020.
In March 2020 the Town Council approved $100,000 to pave a half dozen streets as it had done for several years. Paving would begin July 1, with the town initially financing it through a line of credit it has with FNB Bank, then paying off the loan as funds came in.
But an auditor said the scheme violates state law. The town need to pay off the money it had borrowed and save up before it started paving again.
That wasn’t done between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021 — exacerbated, in part by the retirement of the town’s long-time clerk and her replacement. Missed communication meant full payments weren’t made.
That’s been rectified now and Keadle said the $90,000 that was due will be paid by June 30 — but the street fund will be depleted heading into this summer’s paving season.
Even if funds were available, though, Keadle said, projects to replace water lines and sewer lines under Romney over the next year or so will be tearing up streets, making paving them now unfeasible.
The water upgrade is in line to begin by the end of this year, with work completed in the spring. The sewer project should be completed next year as well.
Both project include funds to restore the streets that will be torn up.
“That will free up street money to pave other places,” Keadle noted.
If enough revenue has been collected in the 1st few months of this fiscal year — July, August and September — Keadle said that could be used for some paving, provided a contractor can be lined up.
The state of Romney’s streets was a major issue facing Mayor Dan Hileman and the Town Council in 2014. The council voted to add 3 revenue streams between late 2014 and 2015 to generate funds to repave the decaying streets.
First came a $2 increase in the user fees that are tacked on to each month’s water and sewer bills, generating about $23,000 a year earmarked for streets.
That was followed by a user fee — commonly known as the commuter tax — that charged anyone working in Romney who wasn’t a town resident $1 a week for the wear and tear they created on the streets. It was expected to raise more than $50,000 a year, but ended up generating about $34,000 in its 1st year. It, too, was dedicated to streets.
The final addition was a 1% sales tax that brings in well in excess of $250,000 a year now. While the council expressed its intent to use those funds for streets, the ordinance added the revenue to the general fund.
Romney has 10-plus miles of streets it maintains. The state is responsible for Main Street and North High Street because they are state highways.
