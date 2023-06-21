Hampshire County will play host to West Virginia native and author Melody Pittman, who will be holding book signings across the county next Saturday.
Pittman will be signing copies of her book “100 Things to do in West Virginia Before You Die,” a guide that showcases the best of what the Mountain State has to offer.
She’s an influencer, freelancer and blogger, and she has spent 44 years in Charleston and visits often – though she calls Mesquite, Nev., home.
She and her co-author of “100 Things,” Angela Richards, are lifelong friends who met in sixth grade and have traveled the world together for over 30 years.
Pittman’s signing events will take place at three different locations, providing ample opportunities for readers to meet Pittman and get their books signed.
Bent River Trading Company (3464 Northwestern Turnpike, Capon Bridge) – 11 a.m. until noon.
Farmhouse Studio (2675 Slanesville Pike, Points) – 1-2 p.m.
Hampshire County Co-op (56 S. Marsham Street, Romney) – 3-4 p.m.
In the book, Pittman and Richards take readers on a journey through West Virginia, showcasing its natural wonders, culture, historical significance and iconic landmarks.
“This book is a celebration of West Virginia’s breathtaking beauty and unique attractions,” Pittman said. “I am thrilled to be able to share my passion for this wonderful state and provide readers with insider tips and personal recommendations for unforgettable experiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.