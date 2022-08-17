Kick off the 2022-23 arts season at Potomac State with the steel pan music of the Caribbean.
Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) will jump right into the season with a free concert by the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum band at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 18 in the Church-McKee Arts Center auditorium at Potomac State.
The free concert will feature both the relaxing sounds of the islands and exciting calypso tune played on steel drums. Those familiar with Pan Jammin’ will not want to miss this performance.
Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum Studio of Keyser provides instruction and performance opportunities for students from middle school to those 80 and older, who are interested in the steel pan music of the Caribbean. Members range from experienced musicians to those who have never played music before.
Students are grouped into several bands that perform regularly throughout the local area.
Celebrating the 50th year of Highland Arts, in a special performance returning to Keyser will be the Jim Miltenberger Jazz Ensemble show “Beethoven to the Beatles” at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18.
Other shows include “Tied Up in Knotts,” featuring Don Knotts’ daughter Karen Knotts, set for Oct. 23 and HAU is excited to welcome back West Virginia’s own Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. for his Christmas Show at 3 p.m. Dec. 4.
The season will conclude with the Peabody Ragtime Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Persons seeking a membership in Highland Arts will receive a $5 discount in their chosen category during the Pan Jammin’ concert only.
Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and, if approved, financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education, with generous in-kind support from WVU-Potomac State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.