Pan Jammin’

Kick off the 2022-23 arts season at Potomac State with the steel pan music of the Caribbean.

Highland Arts Unlimited (HAU) will jump right into the season with a free concert by the Pan Jammin’ Steel Drum band at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 18 in the Church-McKee Arts Center auditorium at Potomac State.

