Eastern

In-person participants were (left to right) Maya Paul, Eastern Ag Innovation program coordinator; Trish Halterman, Eastern Ag Workforce fellowship and student training coordinator; Farm Fellows: Aiden Riggleman, Helen McCarty, Morisah Alexander, Elijah Rexrode, Lindsay Paul; Dee Singh-Knights, WVU Extension specialist; and Megan Webb, Eastern dean of advancement and continuing education. Farm fellows not pictured are Kim Dollinger, Kendra Waybright, Collin Waybright, Tiffany Waybright, and Jacob Evans.

MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College held morning and afternoon training sessions in-person and on Zoom for the general public, and farm fellows trying to obtain micro-credentials for the Farm Business Management Certification on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The morning session covered “Managing Production Risks,” and the afternoon session, “Managing Financial Risks.” These two programs were instructed by WVU Extension specialist Dr. Dee Singh-Knights, with the support of Maya Paul, ag innovation program coordinator, and Trish Halterman, ag workforce fellowship and student training coordinator. They gave insight into how to keep track of expenses, budgeting, costs and returns, as well as how to estimate the likelihood of success for their business endeavors by analyzing the current market and production-driven data.

