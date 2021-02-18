After several inches of snow and freezing rain pummeled Hampshire County on Thursday Feb. 18, several accidents have been reported this evening.
A tractor trailer accident was reported on Cooper Mountain and multiple vehicles are stuck on Cumberland Road (Route 28) at Harriotts Hill. Route 28 is in the process of being shut down and it is advised that drivers stay off the roads.
