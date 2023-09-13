0913 student protests 1.jpg

WVU students gathered in August, donning red shirts and carrying signs protesting the cuts at the university.

MORGANTOWN — Last month, hundreds of West Virginia University students staged a campus-wide walkout wearing red shirts, bandanas, and signs to protest the recent proposed program cuts following the college’s announced budget cut.

The cuts follow a $45 million dollar budget shortfall, pushing the WVU Board of Governors to assess and cut where they felt was needed.

0913 student protests 2.jpg
0913 student protests 3.jpg
0913 student protests 4.jpg

