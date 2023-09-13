MORGANTOWN — Last month, hundreds of West Virginia University students staged a campus-wide walkout wearing red shirts, bandanas, and signs to protest the recent proposed program cuts following the college’s announced budget cut.
The cuts follow a $45 million dollar budget shortfall, pushing the WVU Board of Governors to assess and cut where they felt was needed.
The board released their recommendations of cuts in early August, which recommended the cut of 32 majors and 7 percent of the current faculty.
Among these cuts were graduate engineering courses and the entirety of the language department.
These cuts infuriated and scared students, sparking the idea of protest on campus.
“I feel like they are really upsetting, not just for me, but for thousands of students and teachers,” said marketing major Kellsey Savage, of Augusta. “It’s really hard to go to a school and expect to get a degree and instead have everything thrown into this state of uncertainty.”
Since the recommendations were announced, tensions have been high on campus – especially between students and those running the University.
On Monday, Aug. 21, there were two student-led protests: one on the downtown campus in Morgantown and one on the Evansdale campus.
“I would say between students there is a sense of camaraderie; at the protest there were a ton of students. I don’t know if all their majors were being cut, but I went and mine wasn’t being cut,” Savage said. “But they were all there to show their support and voice their opinions. It kind of brought the student body together.”
The Aug. 21 protest began at noon and lasted into the early evening. Protesters voiced their concerns for the future and integrity of the school.
“How is the school supposed to maintain their R1 status if they cut graduate courses?” asked Katie Alderman, a junior aerospace and mechanical engineering major from Augusta. “A lot of people who are residents of West Virginia can’t afford to go out of state for R1 education so they will be losing out on that opportunity.”
R1 universities receive federal and private funding specifically for their academic research, and graduate more doctoral students than R2 institutions. These schools offer an emphasis on experimental learning and research – which can help graduate students move forward toward their PhD.
Though the Aug. 21 protest was effective in spreading the word about student dissatisfaction in the administration, it is still too soon to tell if it will have any impact on the big-picture outcome for the cuts at the Morgantown University.
“It’s kind of understandable, with the school being in a budget deficit, and at the end of the day the university is a business and financial mismanagement is probably what caused this,” analyzed sophomore and economics major Madison Corbin from Springfield. “They have to do what they have to do.”
Last Wednesday, Sept. 6, the University Faculty Assembly produced a verdict of no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee and a resolution calling for a freeze of the University’s Academic Transformation process.
In response, the Board of Governors released a statement denouncing the verdict:
“The Board of Governors unequivocally supports the leadership of President Gee and the strategic repositioning of WVU and rejects the multiple examples of misinformation that informed these resolutions,” said Board of Governors chair Taunja Willis-Miller. “The University is transforming to better reflect the needs of today, and we must continue to act boldly. President Gee has shown time and again he is not afraid to do the difficult work required.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.