Jack Ploss and wife donate funds to help repair the town barn
ROMNEY — The “Save the Barn” campaign has received yet more generosity to help repair the red barn on Depot Street, and this time, the donor comes all the way from Texas.
Jack Ploss and his wife Margaret Ann gifted the community a significant donation to restore the red barn, historically associated with the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind. This charitable act is an homage to the school’s legacy and a touching tribute to Jack’s late older brother, Charles Ploss, whose life was deeply intertwined with the institution.
The Ploss family asked that the donation amount not be published.
Jack and Charles Ploss were born and raised in McDowell County. Their father was a coal miner, and Charles attended the West Virginia School for the Blind from 1942 until his graduation in 1953.
“I can’t say enough about my brother because he really loved the school,” Jack said about Charles.
Charles earned a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Bluefield State College. Charles’s commitment to specialized education led him to obtain a master’s in Special Education Vision from Peabody College for Teachers in Nashville, Tenn. He furthered his academic pursuits through graduate work at West Virginia University.
For 24 years, Charles served as an educator at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney. His contributions extended beyond the classroom, as he was Director of Student Living for the School for the Blind for 8.5 years. Charles was also deeply engaged in volunteer work.
Even after retirement, Charles supported education in various capacities, including substitute teaching for both the West Virginia School for the Blind and Hampshire County schools. His community involvement was extensive, as he was an active member of the Romney Lions Club, the Gideons, the Hampshire County Retired School Employees and the Church of God.
Charles’ warm personality and sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him, and he was a familiar sight around town, often seen riding his horse, “J.J.,” through the mountains and sharing jokes with his fellow community members.
Jack shared a story about one of his brother’s rides where Charles found a turkey nest, collected a few of the eggs and hatched them with an incubator so that the blind kids could feel the little turkey chicks.
“He did all kinds of stuff like that… he was dedicated to that school,” Jack remembered.
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind red barn was built in 1929 and served as the school’s food production center for many decades.
Jack Ploss said Romney resident and “Save the State Barn” committee member Patty Anderson has kept him up with the barn’s latest updates and said the recent work “looks good.”
Jack and his wife, Margaret Ann, attended the Boot Scootin’ Boogie event held at the Bottling Works two weeks ago and shared their memories about Charles.
The barn holds sentimental value for many, as it has witnessed generations of students and educators pass through its doors and the town of Romney itself, and the Save the Barn campaign aims to restore it for future community use.
The Plosses’ generous donation to this initiative not only supports the preservation of a cherished piece of history but also serves as a touching tribute to his brother, Charles, whose life was dedicated to education and community service.
