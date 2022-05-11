Hampshire County’s Rick Hillenbrand has the slimmest of leads — a single vote — in the race for state delegate, but the counting isn’t over.
“It all comes down to absentee and provisional ballots,” County Clerk Eric Strite said this morning, Wednesday, May 11.
After Tuesday’s primary election, Hillenbrand had 793 votes in the 88th Delegate District’s 4-way Republican primary. Keith Funkhouser from Mineral County had 792.
Hillenbrand carried Hampshire County 486 to 127 over Funkhouser, but Funkhouser won Mineral 665 to 307.
Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville had 251 votes and Austin Iman of New Creek had 150 in the final, unofficial results.
Results don’t become official until next Monday when the county commissions convene as the board of canvass to certify results.
Each county’s board of canvass counts absentee ballots that have come in and decides whether each provisional ballot cast on Election Day will be counted or not.
The board also hand counts all the ballots in a randomly selected precinct. Discrepancies of more than a couple of percentage points in the hand recount would trigger a recount of all precincts, but that almost never happens.
The 88th District was carved out of the the west side of Hampshire County and 2 parts of Mineral County during the redistricting process last year.
The 88th District has 7,498 Hampshire residents in 10 precincts and 9,571 Mineral residents in 9, for a total population of 17,069, It had no incumbent delegate.
Whoever wins the nomination after Monday’s canvass is all but guaranteed to represent the district in Charleston next January because the Democrats have no candidate.
