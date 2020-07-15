Champ: Extending free meals to all schools a ‘no-brainer’
Any student who attends a school in Hampshire County is now eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch through the new Community Eligibility Provision for the upcoming school year.
“Children will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application,” said Amy Haines, director of child nutrition at Hampshire County Schools. “Parents will still be responsible for any prior debt owed for meals.”
The school board approved the provision at their July 6 board meeting, showing unanimous support.
“For me, it’s a no-brainer,” President Debbie Champ said simply. “We got into COVID-19, and feeding kids was the number 1 priority. We have kids that need fed.”
Board member Dee Dee Rinker agreed enthusiastically, adding, “With COVID-19 and everything else, people not working, I mean, the kids need to eat in this county. If we need to make cuts elsewhere, we need to.”
Rinker made the motion to approve the provision for all Hampshire County schools, and new board member Matthew Trimble seconded it.
The Community Eligibility Program (CEP) is an alternative to collecting, approving and verifying household eligibility for free or reduced-price meals on a student-by-student basis. If at least 40 percent of a school’s student body are directly certified for free meals, the whole school can qualify for the option.
Last July, even though all of the schools in Hampshire County qualified for free meals, the county started with the 6 elementary schools: Augusta, Capon Bridge, Romney, John J. Cornwell, Springfield-Green Spring and Slanesville.
Starting the 2020-21 school year, students at the elementary schools as well as the middle and high schools are eligible to receive 2 free meals a day.
This program was enacted by Congress as a part of the 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Acts to provide universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas.
West Virginia’s Legislature authorized this program for the state in 2013, and it began in 2015, making the Mountain State the 1st state in the nation to adopt the program.
For Hampshire County schools, the board said it would cost just over $3,000 to extend the free meals from just the elementary schools in the county to the middle and high schools as well, but the money didn’t worry the board.
“To me, this is just a small price to pay,” Champ said. “This way, we know everyone has an opportunity to have a meal.”
