ROMNEY — Brian Eglinger was elected to the Hampshire County Commission presidency for a 2nd year at the commission’s Monday meeting — a special meeting on the 1st business day of the year, required by state law, to elect a commission president and set committee assignments and a calendar of meetings for the year.
Bob Hott was elected commission vice president, to preside in Eglinger’s absence. Both nominations were made by Commissioner Dave Cannon, and the candidates elected unanimously.
Most committee assignments remained the same as last year, though Eglinger, who has served on the board of Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency, the county ambulance agency, since it was established, gave the HCESA assignment to Hott in exchange for an assignment to the WVU Extension Service.
The commissioners discussed adding a new committee assignment — placing a county commissioner to the Hampshire County Board of Health.
This had been suggested by Cannon back in November when the commission responded to a complaint about the school system’s mask mandate by noting that the County Commission has no power over recommendations made by the County Board of Health.
Cannon had said then that placing a commissioner on the board might be helpful, and he repeated the suggestion when committee assignments were made, later pointing out that placing a commissioner on the board of health would give the voters more power.
Eglinger initially said he would have to wait until a vacancy arose on the board to make the appointment, and then would have to meet state requirements that include having no more than 3 members of the same political party on the board. Other restrictions include having no more than 2 members from the same magisterial district and no more than 2 in the same business or profession.
Cannon later pointed out that Senate Bill 12, passed last year by the State Legislature to provide more political oversight of county boards of health, called for a commissioner to serve on the board of health “ex officio” — an added member serving by virtue of his office who would not be subject to the usual criteria for membership.
Eglinger asked to have the matter put on the agenda for the next commission meeting.
It was also noted that the letter the commissioners had originally sent to the state attorney general complaining about the commission’s powerlessness over the board of health has been sent to county prosecutor Rebecca Miller, since the attorney general had responded by saying only the prosecuting attorney could address him in that manner.
Eglinger reported that Miller said she would transfer the letter to her own letterhead and send it in again.
No response has as yet been received to a similar letter sent to the governor’s office.
The calendar of meetings to which the commission agreed has them continuing to meet on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of most months, with just a few adjustments necessary.
As usual, there will be just 1 monthly meeting (on the 3rd Tuesday) in November and December. This year there will also be just 1 monthly meeting in May, held on the 4th Tuesday, since the 2nd Tuesday is primary election day.
The 1st meeting of each month will be held at 9 a.m. and the 2nd at 6 p.m., except for October, when both meetings will be held at 9 a.m. because early voting begins the morning of the 25th, so the courtroom must be set up for voting on the evening of the 24th.
In other business, Cannon reported that the Hampshire County Committee on Aging (P. O. Box 41, Romney, WV 26757) “desperately” needs donations for their senior nutrition program, which delivers meals to shut-in seniors as well as serving them in the county’s senior centers.
The commissioners agreed to hold a census recognition meeting, the date for which will be set at the next commission meeting. County Clerk Eric Strite noted recognition traditionally includes the presentation of plaques which the commissioners pay for out of their own pockets, not out of taxpayers’ money.
Dates were also set for the county board of equalization and review, which has the power to change the valuation placed on a property (and therefore the taxes to be paid) in response to citizen complaints. Strite said tax books for the coming year will soon be available for examination at the courthouse.
Strite responded to a suggestion that the county needs a “one-stop shop” giving citizens links to all county government offices and resources by pointing out this is available on the county web page at hampshirewv.com. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.