What an honor it is to serve the people of the 58th District in the House of Delegates. You can find me in office 276M.
The pace is fast, and I am learning so much. I am working to vote for the bills that will strengthen our state and to oppose those that could harm us.
Many constituents have reached out to me by phone, email and in person. There have even been several out-of-state people contact me along with political PACs, lobbyists and organizations seeking support.
We have been able to answer questions and provide support for issues concerning our citizens, ranging from finding the legalities of running raffles for fire departments to facilitating connections for Covid-19 vaccinations.
You can follow the bills by going online to WV House of Delegates State Legislature. My email is george.miller@wvhouse.gov or you can reach me by phone at 304-340-3177 at the Capitol.
If you email me, please be sure to include a phone number where you can be reached. I will get back with you as soon as I can. I want to respond to each constituent. Every voice is important.
I work for you and need your input. I reach out to as many people as I can with bills that will be coming up for a vote. We listen to each voice before making a decision. We are all working together to keep West Virginia Strong.
God Speed.
Republican George Miller represents the 58th District, which includes the eastern end of Hampshire County and most of Morgan County, in the House of Delegates.
