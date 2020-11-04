Al Leonard, 102, makes sure his voice is heard
Or his 2nd. Or his 3rd.
Leonard and his wife Brenda live in Romney, and they exercised their civic duty on Tuesday at their local polling place. At this point in his life, Leonard is really old hat at casting his vote and having his voice heard. Yesterday’s sunny and clear weather made it the perfect day for the couple to get out and make it happen.
Before voting, the Romney centenarian took a moment to remember the 1st time he ever voted.
“It was in the 40s, in Iowa,” he said. “For Roosevelt.”
Leonard’s wife, Brenda, was also casting her ballot Tuesday morning, and she smiled at her husband’s recollection.
“He asked me if I remembered what year it had been, and I told him I probably hadn’t even been born yet!” she joked.
Leonard’s 1st time voting in the 40s has kicked off a long tradition of ballot casting, and he said that back then, things were a whole lot different.
“Back then, there was only a few names on (the ballot), and it was about this big,” he said, holding his fingers only a couple of inches apart.
While 2020 has been a year of ups and downs, described with the words “challenging,” “unprecedented” and even “chaotic,” it was as important as ever to get to the polls, whether on Election Day, with early voting, or with absentee ballots. Leonard had a tidbit of advice for folks voting this year.
“Use your own judgment,” he advised. “Sometimes, there were times when I wished I had used my judgment!”
