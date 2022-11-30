Cold-ish. That’s what Hampshire County and the surrounding region can expect, weather-wise, heading into the chilly months – along with a few instances of snowfall blanketing the area throughout the season.
Hampshire County falls squarely in the “significant shivers – slushy, icy, snowy” region on the Farmers’ Almanac’s 2022-23 winter map, warning their readers across the nation to get ready to “shake, shiver and shovel.”
But over at AccuWeather, long-range expert Paul Pastelok and his team are predicting a “triple dip La Niña,” because it’s the 3rd winter in a row that La Niña will shape the weather patterns across the U.S.
The phenomenon is called La Niña because it’s the counterpart to El Niño, or “the Christ child.” That phenomenon was so named because the warmer shift in temperatures occurs around Christmastime.
During La Nina winters, the Pacific Jet Stream usually takes storms west and north of this region, meaning that Hampshire County and the surrounding areas see warmer temperatures and rainier – as opposed to snowier – precipitation.
“These 3rd-year La Niñas are very tricky,” Pastelok said. No 2 La Niña winters are exactly the same, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what will be affected by the phenomenon.
The meteorologists at WUSA, Channel 9, added that climate change has also bumped average temps in the region up over the last few years – over the past 5 decades, the region has seen average winter temperatures increase between 3 and 5 degrees.
That increase, however, doesn’t necessarily mean less snow.
“This year, we are banking on 2 small to moderate snows and 1 big snow to bring our snowfall totals to near-average or a bit above in some locations,” WUSA reports. The D.C. area is predicted to see average or a bit above average snowfalls.
West of D.C. (that’s us) may see 20 to 30 inches in the north and west suburbs, 30 to 40 inches in Hagerstown west to Cumberland, and well over 40 inches west of the divide.
The WUSA9 weather team says they’re banking on the totals in the Hampshire County area to end up somewhere between 26 and 35 inches.
The overall warming of temperatures also doesn’t mean that there won’t be days of bitter cold – “We still normally have a few stretches of extreme cold during the winter months when polar air sinks south,” WUSA reports about the potential for arctic outbreaks.
WUSA chief meteorologist Topper Shutt predicted the 1st snowflakes by the end of Thanksgiving weekend, and the area’s 1st measurable snow on Dec. 18.
In their winter forecast, AccuWeather tossed in a prediction about ski resorts in our neck of the woods – such as Canaan Valley’s tried-and-true favorite. While ski resorts out west will be in hog heaven, the resorts over here in the east may have a tough time, having to rely on artificial snow rather than natural snow.
“Spells of colder weather during the early part of the ski season could help the resorts that are able to generate their own snow,” AccuWeather reports.
