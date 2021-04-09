Reports out of Hardy and Grant County indicate severe thunderstorms with quarter size hail have hit the region and warnings remain in effect until 4:30 p.m. in those counties.
That same storm is traveling east with Hampshire County up next in its path. Winds up to 60mph are expected with the possibility of 1-inch hail. The storm may cause some trees to come down and possible power outages.
