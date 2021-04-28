1
CHARLESTON — A $750,000 federal loan to a lender in Elkins, West Virginia will fund loans for small businesses in three north central counties.
The state’s U.S. senators announced last week that businesses in the counties of Barbour, Randolph and Tucker will be eligible.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture made the loan to Woodlands Community Lenders as part of its rural development investment program.
The “program has been a great source for innovation and revitalization in West Virginia, which has been essential as we recover from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said in a news release.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he expected the loan to help economic growth. “Not only will this investment support small businesses, but it will also create and retain good-paying jobs in the Mountain State,’’ he said in a statement.
Overdose deaths hit record
CHARLESTON — The number of fatal drug overdoses in West Virginia hit a record last year, according to preliminary state data showing at least 1,275 residents died.
The increase comes after two years of declining numbers in a state often called the epicenter of the national drug crisis, according to news sources.
The new numbers are a 25% increase from the 1,019 overdose deaths in 2017, which previously was the only year overdose deaths exceeded 1,000 people in West Virginia.
The overdose data was compiled from death certificates certified by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer and are not final, meaning numbers could rise.
The new numbers are a 45% increase from 2019, when 878 people died. Across the state, 15 counties at least doubled the number of fatal overdoses between 2019 and 2020 and eight had fewer deaths.
Rural health centers get $418,000 in
federal funding
CHARLESTON — Two rural healthcare providers in West Virginia will get $418,800 from the federal government, the state’s U.S. senators announced Wednesday.
Wirt County Health Service Association will get about $218,800 and Williamson Health and Wellness Center will receive $200,000.
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said they successfully advocated for the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to make counties such as Wirt County eligible for the rural funding.
“I am pleased HRSA is investing in healthcare programs at the Wirt County Health Services Association, also known as Coplin Health Systems, and at Williamson Health & Wellness Center in Mingo County, which will support them in addressing the healthcare needs of their local communities,’’ Manchin said in a news release.
Capito said she wrote a letter last November asking the department to “revise their definition of ‘rural’ to expand grant opportunities for West Virginia health centers.’’ She said it went into effect in January. “This revised definition more accurately reflects the realities in so many of our communities,’’ she said.
Unemployment rates fall in all 55 counties
CHARLESTON —Unemployment rates fell in all 55 of West Virginia’s counties in March.
WorkForce West Virginia said Jefferson County’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.8% was the lowest in the state, followed by Pendleton County at 3.9% and Monongalia Counties at 4.3%.
Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate at 14.9%. Roane County was next at 11% and Mingo County was at 9.9%.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 5.9% in March, falling below 6% for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago. The national rate was 6%. o
