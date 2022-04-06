Either life or a mental block got in my way this week, so I don’t have a sensible column to write.
Instead, you get better – three more of my favorite jokes.
Late in 2012, news accounts told us that the National Transportation Safety Board was thinking about requiring auto manufacturers to install black boxes in all vehicles. That way they could get more precise information on the causes of accidents just like they do with airplane crashes.
What wasn’t reported was that a big part of the reason for wanting them in all vehicles was a secret study the NTSB has done with black boxes in four-wheel-drive pickup trucks.
It turns out that in 49 of the 50 states, the recordings revealed that the driver’s last words before an accident in 61.4 percent of all cases was “Oh, crap!” (and that’s cleaned up for use in a family newspaper, but you know what they mean).
The lone exception? Well, West Virginia, of course.
In 72.4 percent of those four-wheel-drive pickup accidents, the last words were, “Here, hold my beer and watch this.”
***
This was a favorite during some of the years I lived in the Chicago suburbs, so it probably doesn’t carry the punch here that it did there, but it still makes me chuckle.
Mama Bear and Papa Bear were getting a divorce and the most bitter battle wasn’t over who got the cottage or beds or the porridge recipe, but custody of Baby Bear.
The judge finally decided he would hear from Baby Bear himself who he wanted to live with.
“Baby Bear, do you want to live with Papa Bear?” the judge asked.
“Oh no, your honor,” Baby Bear shuddered. “He beats me.”
“So you want to live with Mama Bear then,” the judge half-questioned and half-concluded.
“Oh no, sir,” Baby Bear replied just as emphatically. “She beats me too.”
“Well then,” the judge said, “just who do you want to live with?”
Baby Bear didn’t hesitate a bit.
“I want to live with the Chicago Bears. They don’t beat anybody.”
***
With apologies to my friends Charlie, Will, Julie, Joe and Jonathan, who have probably heard this one before:
The richest old woman in town was on her deathbed. Sadly, she was regarded as the meanest woman in town as well.
Knowing her days were dwindling, she called her doctor, her minister and her lawyer to her bedside.
“They say you can’t take it with you when you go,” she snapped, “but I’ll be blasted if I’m leaving this behind.”
And with that, she gave each of the men an envelope.
“Inside your envelope is $100,000 cash,” she said. “When you come to the viewing, I want you each to slip it into my casket so it can be buried with me.”
Sure enough, within a few days, her time came and the funeral arrangements advanced.
Each of the men took their turn at her casket and then, as these things go, they found themselves standing together afterward.
The minister broke the silence.
“I have a confession to make,” he said.
“I looked at that money and thought about that woman’s reputation and realized I could help her out as well as others, so I kept out $25,000 that we need to really put our food pantry on firm footing and we’re naming it for her.”
The doctor sighed with relief and chimed in.
“Well as long as we’re in the mood for confessions,” he said, “I have to admit I did something like that too. The hospital needs a new X-ray machine and I took out $50,000 of her money to buy it.”
The lawyer piped up.
“Gentlemen, I am shocked,” he said. “This was that woman’s dying wish. She trusted you. I thought you were men of integrity.
“I want you to know when I put my envelope in her casket, it contained a check for the entire $100,000.”
See you next week.
First published April 28, 2010
