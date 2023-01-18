ROMNEY — “Alone, we can do so little. Together, we can do so much.”
That’s what Hampshire County Prosecutor Rebecca Miller said following the news of the massive drug bust last week.
The investigation leading up to the 30-plus-indictment-bust had been going on for several years, with cooperation between the many entities that make up the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force – including federal, state and local agencies.
“Many don’t realize the amount of time and work that goes into investigating and prosecuting these cases and putting the pieces of the puzzle together,” said Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions. “Because of the many willing partners working together…we were able to take many drug dealers out of our communities from Hampshire County to Baltimore, and put them in jail where they belong.”
The task force consists of members from the FBI, the DEA, the West Virginia State Police, the Hampshire, Mineral, Hardy and Grant county sheriff’s offices, as well as the Keyser Police Department, with help from the Prosecutor’s Office here.
The task force receives resources and funding from the Washington/Baltimore HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) organization, which allows them to enter into bigger, longer investigations.
In these cases, Sions said, teamwork is crucial. Last week he also tipped his hat to the patrol deputies, who play an integral role in the investigation process.
They’re really the boots on the ground.
“Our patrol deputies and troopers, they do a great job sharing information with the task force members, and the task force members work back with them,” he said. “They really put their lives out on the line…they’re dealing with this stuff on a daily basis and we just need to be mindful of that and appreciative of the job they do for us.”
The investigation process is a complicated, comprehensive one, and looking into overdoses and overdose deaths is a necessary part of the equation, the sheriff explained. They look into every overdose death, attempting to trace back to a source.
“If they can get evidence from the death scene that helps backtrack where it came from, that’s how the dots get connected,” he said.
U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld explained at the press briefing last Wednesday that the investigation process involves lots of moving parts.
“They used tremendous amounts of surveillance, they used informants, they put in a lot of work, hundreds and hundreds of hours into this,” he said.
The team was able to link a death in December of 2021, as well as a death in 2020, to the conspiracy.
“Every overdose death is looked into, and this was one where the investigators were able to connect the dots back to the source of the supply,” Ihlenfeld pointed out. “Unfortunately, we can’t always do that. We always try…in this case, we could.”
Tips from the community don’t hurt, either; because there are many remote areas of Hampshire County, law enforcement sometimes relies on a heads-up from residents who may see something out of the ordinary.
Even a traffic stop sometimes isn’t just a traffic stop; that’s why the patrol deputies are so vital to the operation.
“It takes a tremendous amount of communication,” Sions said.
The cooperation between the entities was pivotal in the investigation, and solidifies the point that battling the drug crisis in the region is a top priority for state and local law enforcement.
“Hopefully this sends a message to those who distribute drugs in Hampshire County that it’s only a matter of time before they are identified and arrested,” Miller said.
