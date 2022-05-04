Howard R. “Pops” Evans Jr. was thrown from his 2006 Honda Goldwing trike bike that was headed south on Cold Stream Road about 4 miles from U.S. 50 after it hit a rock wall along a sharp turn shortly after 1 p.m., West Virginia State Police reported.
Evans was in the “100 Miles for Mia” benefit ride that headed out from Romney Cycles Saturday morning.
Medical Examiner Chris Guynn pronounced Evans deceased at the scene.
The accident closed down narrow, winding Cold Stream Road for a few hours Saturday as police investigated. Trooper D.A. Bowland led the response that included Hampshire County’s Sheriff’s deputies, fire companies from Capon Bridge and Slanesville and the Hampshire County ambulance service.
“100 Miles For Mia” included not just motorcycles, but also trucks, cars and side-by-sides to raise funds for 6-year-old Mia Shanholtz of Augusta, who has been diagnosed with leukemia.
Word of the accident spread quickly via social media.
“Post 137 is collectively at a loss for words right now,” as his home Legion post announced the accident on Facebook that afternoon.
The Legion post noted that Evans was a Purple Heart recipient.
Services are planned for May 11 at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester. For the full obituary, turn to Page 2A. Legion Post 137 said a celebration of Evans’ life will be held there this summer.
The State Police said Bowland’s investigation is ongoing.
