The eastern end of Hampshire County will have a new delegate in the Legislature next year.
George Miller, 67, knocked off 7-term incumbent Daryl Cowles in last month’s Republican primary. Now Miller faces Democrat Tom Harden in the November general election.
Miller said his victory was likely just because people were ready for a change.
“I just think that like insurance, you have it for so long and you think you can get it better someplace else,” he said a couple of days after the primary.
Cowles was gracious in defeat.
“I congratulate George Miller on the nomination election victory,” he said in an emailed statement. “I was part of amazing political and policy accomplishments in state government and was honored to represent our community in Charleston.”
Cowles carried the 7 Hampshire County precincts in the 58th District, 446 to 401. But Miller carried the Morgan County precincts that make up the rest of the district by a larger margin, 1,302 to 1,127.
The nominee credited the Internet for his successful campaign.
“It was a different type of election this year with the virus,” Miller said. “We had a real good website and we used it to our advantage.”
Miller is a retired maintenance supervisor in the county and the owner of a home improvement business.
He told the Herald-Mail in Hagerstown this spring that he was running to do his part to make sure that government actions were rooted in the Constitution. At the same time, he said, government guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic are appropriate.
“Enforcement of protocol to keep citizens safe in a health emergency should not be considered a challenge of constitutional rights, but a temporary pause to protect our citizens,” he said.
Cowles was 1st elected in 2006, replacing Minority Leader Charles Trump, who retired to spend more time with family.
The Berkeley Springs businessman rose quickly through the ranks of the Republican Party in Charleston, serving as Minority Leader himself.
In the 2014 election that swept the GOP into power for the 1st time in 80 years, Cowles became Majority Leader. He still carried the title of Speaker Pro Tempore in the last session.
“I will reflect on a great 14-year run in the state Legislature,” he said. “I am grateful to have met and befriended tons of super people from every corner of our beloved Mountain State.”
Miller’s Democratic opponent is the son of former Delegate Tom Harden.
“I know Tom and I know his wife real well,” Miller said. “We’re just going to try to do a little bit better than we did in the primary and work a little harder.”
Harden faces an uphill struggle in an area that is heavily Republican.
The former National Guard member has experience in bookkeeping and the furniture industry. He said in his candidate announcement that he has ideas to attract business to the area and improve revenue, which, in turn, could improve the state’s educational system and funding for the recruitment and retention of quality educators.
“Our children are our future. Let’s invest in them,” Harden said.
Delegates serve 2-year terms with an annual salary of $20,000 plus per-diem payments when they are in Charleston. West Virginia’s 60-day Legislative session begins in mid-January next year. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.