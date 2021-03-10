The National Weather Service’s reporting station in Romney reported 37 inches of snow fell during February.
That trails only February 10 years earlier, when back-to-back gigantic snowfalls were the basis of 42.5 inches in total for that month.
Romney had snowfall on 9 separate days in the year’s shortest month. The biggest was a foot that fell early in February, during a 2-day “slowstorm.”
The 37-inch total was tied in February 2003.
February has been snowless 3 times since the National Weather Service began recording data here in 1891: Lowest: 0 in 1931, 1932 and 2000.
The month had its share of cold, too, with lows hitting 4 degrees on Feb. 21 and 3 the next morning. But it wasn’t all bad. Just 4 days later, on Feb. 25, the high reached 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.