BURLINGTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways reminds motorists of continued delays on Cumberland Rd. (WV 28) north of Springfield, WV. Work continues on the South Branch Valley Railroad bridge over WV 28 which is approximately 0.30 miles north of the intersection with Springfield Depot Rd. (Hampshire CR 28/12). Motorists should expect continued delays since the road is reduced to one lane and traffic is alternating under the control of temporary traffic signals 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Work should be completed in approximately two months but the exact schedule is weather dependent.
featured
Work Continues on WV 28 North of Springfield
- Review Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Updated
- 0
The West Virginia Council of Churches released a public service announcement encouraging the use of face masks, handwashing, and physical distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Podcasts
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
From Our Weekender Advertisers
Latest News
- Work Continues on WV 28 North of Springfield
- Hampshire schools fully remote due to weather
- Waiver allows students time to become eligible for extracurricular activities
- Tree seedlings available
- Sheriff’s report
- Recalling a Pendleton County kindness
- Love in our corner
- NEWS NOTES: Helping Hands back in business
Most Popular
Articles
- Back to school for Hampshire High
- Dog dead after ‘lion’ sighting
- Winter storm watch Wednesday evening
- H. Andrew ‘Andy’ Kline
- Andrew ‘Andy’ J. Howard
- Winter storm watch in effect from late Saturday through Sunday afternoon
- Arson, theft devastate family with ties here
- Tricia A. Lee
- Sheriff’s report
- Norma Lee Clise
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.