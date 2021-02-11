WVDOH

BURLINGTON – The West Virginia Division of Highways reminds motorists of continued delays on Cumberland Rd. (WV 28) north of Springfield, WV.  Work continues on the South Branch Valley Railroad bridge over WV 28 which is approximately 0.30 miles north of the intersection with Springfield Depot Rd. (Hampshire CR 28/12).  Motorists should expect continued delays since the road is reduced to one lane and traffic is alternating under the control of temporary traffic signals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.  Work should be completed in approximately two months but the exact schedule is weather dependent.

