If you have a smartphone older than a Samsung Galaxy S4 or iPhone 6, start shopping for a replacement.
Those phones most likely operate on the 3G network and carriers are shutting down 3G this year, beginning with AT&T next week. When 3G service ends, those 10 million phones lose service entirely, even the ability to call 911.
The 3G networks, in operation since 2002, are shutting down to allow the carriers to use the frequencies they transmit on for their more sophisticated and clearer 5G operations.
AT&T’s shutdown date is next Tuesday, Feb. 22.
T-Mobile says the 3G network that had been part of Sprint before the companies merged will be gone on March 31, and its own 3G network will be shut down July 1, along with the former Sprint’s LTE network, which stands for Long-Term Evolution and is a type of 4G.
Verizon plans to retire its 3G network Dec. 31.
USCellular, popular in this reason, mostly leases bandwidth from the 3 big carriers, so its networks go when theirs do.
Other carriers, including Cricket, Boost, Straight Talk and several Lifeline mobile service providers – all of which use AT&T’s, Verizon’s and T-Mobile’s networks – will also be affected.
“While the 3G sunsetting is overall a good thing, we are concerned about the potential negative impacts on West Virginia residents, especially those in rural areas where 3G provides critical coverage,” said Gaylene Miller, State Director of AARP West Virginia. “To reduce the risks to those affected, many of whom are older adults, any disruption resulting from the transition to 5G can and should be prevented.”
The change will not only affect 3G mobile phones, but also some older 4G phones that do not support Voice over LTE, as well as some medical devices, tablets, smart watches, vehicle SOS services, home security systems and other connected products that use 3G.
If you’re not sure about your phone, contact your mobile provider or look at its website for individual shutdown plans and whether your phone, or another connected device, will be affected.
If it is, you may need to upgrade to a new device in order to stay connected. The FCC recommends asking your carrier about a free or discounted upgrade to help consumers with older models. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.