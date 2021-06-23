We all knew that our system incorporated several other principles, thanks to our founders, such as “no man is above the law” and “when the majority prevails, it is the duty of the minority to accede peacefully.”
Some of us also relished the fact that we are a republic, in which the ultimate power resides with the people, not with any monarchy or oligarchy or special class.
Under these precepts, America transformed itself from a ragged collection of British colonies to a colossus that bestrides the world. And yet…
Yet we have allowed our democracy to become a place where things the people desperately want are denied them by their elected representatives. Overwhelming majorities of voters want universal healthcare insurance (70%), a living minimum wage (67%), stricter controls on guns, a massive program of infrastructure repair.
In West Virginia, 80% of the people — 80%!! — favor federal legislation to rein in voter suppression by the states, the “For the People” Act. There is no chance that anyone in the West Virginia congressional delegation will vote for it, and that includes the lone Democrat, our Senator Joe Manchin, whose party wrote the legislation. So where, again, is the sovereign power?
We have for 4 years had a president who openly declared himself to be above the law, and who tried to use the vast powers of the federal Department of Justice to harass his political enemies.
He never won a majority vote, but the 1st time out was awarded the presidency by the Electoral College, an institution whose reason for being, and whose operations, are almost completely unknown to the average citizen.
The 2nd time there was no rescue by the Electoral College and the president refused to accept the loss, demanding that the Supreme Count or the Congress or the Vice President or somebody overturn this election that was, he still insists, stolen from him.
He actually incited a physical attack on the U.S. Capitol while the Congress was in session, seeking to intimidate it into rejecting the election results. What happened to the peaceful transfer of power?
When legislation came before the U.S. Senate establishing a commission to investigate the unprecedented (in recent history) breach of the law and threat of armed insurrection, the vote was 54 yes and 35 no (11 senators not voting).
The legislation failed.
The reason is that the Senate, unlike most states and most democratic countries in the world, has a rule that says that any senator who objects to any bill may prevent its passage by debating it continuously, ad infinitum, until everyone is so sick of the thing they do something else.
Now, a senator can accomplish that by simply announcing the intention to filibuster, as this process is known. Once someone has announced such an intention, it takes 60 votes — 60 percent of the Senate — to pass anything. Therefore Democrats, who now have a majority in the Senate, can do nothing without the support of at least 1 Republican. What happened to majority rule?
We Americans participated in, and in some cases conducted, the Nuremberg trials that convicted Nazi German military and civilian officials of war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes against peace. Then and after, we stood for the rule of law, not only within countries, but among them.
Now, every American president maintains a list of people to be assassinated on sight by American forces without benefit of trial; we have detained prisoners — at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for example — for decades without so much as charging them, let alone trying them.
In fact, some of the detainees at Guantanamo Bay were known to be innocent, but were detained anyway. What happened to the rule of law?
All these many years we have known who we were and what we valued, as American citizens. So here’s my question: Who are we now?
