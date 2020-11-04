Special ed training
Editor:
At the Board meeting on October 5, 2020, Board President Champ spoke about parents requesting training in order to understand the IEP process and procedural safeguards since they are an advocate for their child’s educational needs and an equal member of their child’s IEP team. This question was asked by Miss Champ after the presentation given by the special education director, Amanda Billmeyer. She asked that training be provided by the District. However, this request and the response provided were not recorded in the official approved Board minutes posted on the website for Hampshire County Schools.
If you are a parent/guardian of a child with an IEP, please contact Mrs. Billmeyer, via e-mail at abillmeyer@k12.wv.us and request that the District provide the requested training as quickly as possible. As a parent/guardian/student, it is important for you to know and understand the following:
West Virginia Board of Education Policy 2419
Hampshire County School Policy 2418
Procedural Safeguards (Prior Written Notice, Independent Educational Evaluations, State Complaints,
Mediation and Due Process Hearings)
All sections of an IEP
Accommodations and modifications
Collaborative Math, ELA, Social Studies and Science
Evaluations (initial and reevaluations)
IEP Progress Reports
Least restrictive environment
Transitional planning and services
Also, please request that a survey be provided by the District to all special education parents/guardians/students so that your voice can be documented on what training you would like to receive. Also, would you like to have a Hampshire County Schools’ Special Education PTO or a County Family Resource Center for special education parents/guardians/students? What about free special education training videos, on-line books, and newsletters? Special education training is not a convenience, it is a necessity for all IEP team members.
Dana and Chuck Sine, Capon Bridge
