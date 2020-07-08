June

Arrests made 4

Citations 23

Warnings 9

Parking Citations 1

 

Total calls 129

 

Complaints/Calls

Alarm 4

Animals 3

Assault 1

Basic service 18

Disturbance 5

Domestic 2

Drugs 1

Drunkenness 1

Fight 1

Fire 1

911 hangups 2

Hit-and-run 1

Juvenile 3

Agency assist 14

Medical emergency 2

Missing person 1

Vehicle accidents 4

Reckless driving 2

Suspicious activity 5

Traffic stops 50

Unattended death 1

Warrants 3

Well being check 4

