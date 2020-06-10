ROMNEY — A 21-year-old from Romney was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with a murder May 30 in Cumberland.
Dylan Joseph Moyers is facing charges of both 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder along with related charges.
He was in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta Tuesday night, awaiting extradition to Maryland.
Authorities say he is responsible for the death of Antonio Maurice Rollins, whose body was found on the kitchen floor of one of the Fort Cumberland Homes apartments last week. Rollins died of a gunshot wound to the back of his head from a small-caliber firearm.
The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit — commonly known as C3I — identified the suspect, Moyers, after reviewing hours of surveillance recordings and conducting interviews of neighbors.
Forensic experts from the Maryland State Police examined the apartment and C3I gathered several pieces of evidence.
C3I and West Virginia authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Grassy Lick Road, apprehending Moyers. Their search of the premises recovered evidence related to the killing.
Investigators said in a press release that they believe the crime was not random, that Rollins was specifically targeted, and that the motive revolved around the sale of illegal drugs after locating evidence at the scene indicating that Moyers stole a large sum of drugs along with Rollins’ cell phone, wallet and an undisclosed sum of cash.
Agencies that participated in the operation included troopers with both the Romney and Keyser detachments of the West Virginia State Police, deputies with the Hampshire and Mineral County Sheriff’s Offices, officers with the Romney Police, troopers with the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigations and members of the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force. On standby was Hampshire County EMS and a Hampshire County medic.
