A Special Legislative Session was called in Charleston for June 7, along with the scheduled interim meetings for June.
The West Virginia Legislature passed a bill appropriating $150 million for infrastructure for roads and bridges. This money does not include projects that have been scheduled before June 7.
It was great having the temporary walls down and being able to see the Rotunda. The chandelier has been in New Hampshire being cleaned and kept safe during renovations and is tentatively scheduled to be raised on June 20, West Virginia Day.
The next scheduled Interim Meeting is in September.
As always if you have any questions or concerns feel free to contact me. My contact information is george.miller@wvhouse.gov or 304-340-3177. Please leave your phone number so I can return your call.
George Miller is the Republican delegate for the 58th District, which includes the eastern part of Hampshire County.
