ROMNEY — The Romney Business Park’s business incubator is off to a roaring start, the Hampshire Development Authority Executive Board was told at its July 27 meeting.
The board also received updates on current projects, including work at the health department building.
Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson pointed out that the business incubator building was vacant space as recently as May, when Gina’s Soft Cloths leased the building with plans to employ 10 workers.
Two months later, the company is seeking space to accommodate 28-30 full-time workers and has asked for space in an additional building in the business park.
Moving from the incubator into space elsewhere in the park is how things are supposed to work, Johnson said.
“When we approved this as a business model, we never expected to grow this fast,” she told the board.
Gina’s Soft Cloths has also asked for air conditioning in the incubator building and offered to share the cost. The company needs additional shifts to meet its production needs, but the building has been getting so hot that work begins at 5:30 a.m. and ends by 1 or 1:30.
The Development Authority Executive Board agreed to apply for a $30,000 loan from the FNB Bank to provide the needed air conditioning. A commercial HVAC system for the incubator building will cost $29,000, and the additional $1,000 is needed to repaint lines in the parking lot, given the increase in traffic.
The 1-year lease that Gina’s Soft Cloths signed in May will be renegotiated into a 5-year lease that includes cost sharing payments for building improvements in the monthly rent.
Hampshire County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins reported improvements are also being made to the health department’s 18-year-old building.
Grant funds totaling $1.9 million received from the Trump-era CARES Act is covering the cost of enlarging offices, adding storage space for personal protective gear and constructing a negative-pressure room to isolate patients.
The grant will also be used to add sprinklers for fire suppression, and to improve accessibility.
A 2nd CARES Act grant will allow the health department to add a mobile health unit the size of a small bus that will be fully equipped including 2 examining rooms and a refrigerator for vaccines.
“It will allow us to go to people instead of having them come to us,” Wilkins explained. She added that it will be particularly valuable during flu season, when the health department staff has been using personal cars to deliver service all over the county.
They are not sure where the mobile health unit will be housed, since it will need a temperature-controlled garage. Wilkins says she is checking to see how far the health department property extends into the wooded area behind the building.
The health department has also acquired a freezer that will chill vaccines to -80 degrees Centigrade, preserving them for up to 2 years.
Wilkins reported that Covid vaccines are being administered at the health department, at local pharmacies and at E.A. Hawse Medical Center. The health department also has home Covid test kits available.
The health department is currently vaccinating children as young as 6 months.
Thrasher Group project engineer Patricia Escoriaza reported she expected to be “ready to roll on demolition bids” for the old Hampshire Memorial Building by the end of August or early September. Johnson was to meet with members of the Board of Education to discuss plans.
Aquabanq, the company planning to farm shrimp in Capon Bridge, has been sent purchase papers for a site in the Capon Bridge Technology Park. Johnson hopes to present a purchase agreement to the executive board at the August meeting.
Rick Moreland should complete a survey of Lot 1 in the Romney Business Park this week, with boundaries adjusted so the entire lot is out of the flood plain. If FEMA agrees to remove the lot from the flood plain, it will be offered to Hampshire County Special Services for construction of a restaurant.
The Development Authority hopes to form a group to plan for attracting businesses to the county that will include stakeholders from such different groups such as the county planning commission, the broadband council, and tourism.
